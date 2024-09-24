WATCH: First annual International Food and Wine Tour in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – “Taste your way around the world” that’s what the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association is inviting you to do this Sunday.

They are hosting the first annual Roanoke City Walks International Food and Wine Tour at the Hotel Roanoke.

Guests will receive their passports to travel to each of the regions there, to sample wine and food from each country.

“People will go from station to station, and just like with a passport they will have their passport stamped, and by the time they’re done, they will have traveled the world in food and wine,” Valerie Brown, Executive Director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, said.

Tickets will be $105 and include the tasting, along with a commemorative wine glass.