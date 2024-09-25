Dance Español: Where Dance and Language Tango

With a passion for rhythm and a heart full of cultural pride, dance teacher Pedro Szalay is transforming the lives of local fourth graders through his innovative program, ‘Dance Español.’

ROANOKE, Va. – With a passion for rhythm and a heart full of cultural pride, dance teacher Pedro Szalay is transforming the lives of local fourth graders through his innovative program, ‘Dance Español.’

“English is not my first language. English is my third language. That’s why it’s so important to encourage these dancers to be proud in what they want to do,” Szalay said.

For decades, Szalay has taught dance but recognized a need for broader access to the art form, particularly for students who may not have the opportunity to learn.

Every week, fourth graders in Roanoke City gather for classes where they learn traditional dance techniques alongside basic Spanish vocabulary.

Szalay emphasizes the importance of discipline, self-confidence, and acceptance in his lessons, believing that dance is a universal language that transcends barriers.

“It’s so wonderful to see how they’re proud of themselves, and they have their identity for themselves. They’re not copying each other, they are themselves. It’s so wonderful. They can be leaders in the next generation,” Szalay said.

‘Dance Español’ has quickly become a highlight of the students’ week, allowing them to engage with both the rhythm of dance and the richness of the Spanish language.

Szalay’s initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of dancers and culturally aware individuals in Roanoke.

