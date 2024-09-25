Plans underway to reimagine old White Rock school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg is beginning the process of making over the former White Rock Elementary School.

The historic building is currently sitting vacant.

“It has served the children of Lynchburg for generations as a school was recently vacated by LYN-CAG who was operating that Head Start center,” Bentson said. “We can use historic tax credits and follow historic preservation guidelines to bring it back to its former glory.”

Last year, city council appropriated $3.5 million towards the project to get it off the ground.

The site not far from Main Street could become a new spot for community events.

“We imagine it as potentially a neighborhood center, a community hub, which can have lots of uses, tenants, you name it,” Bentson said. “The sky is the limit really at this point.”

Planning leaders are looking for your input at a public meeting scheduled at White Rock Baptist Church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.