ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police took to the streets to meet with the Hispanic Community this afternoon.

Dozens of officers door-knocked in Northeast Roanoke. Police say language barriers and cultural mistrust of law enforcement can make it hard to build relationships.

So they wanted to talk to residents to learn about the issues facing the community, and to solve them.

Officers also handed out gun locks and resource packets in Spanish for non-English speakers.