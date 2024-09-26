Pin It: Share your weather pics with us for a chance to be a part of our weather forecast

It has been a busy hurricane season and our region is preparing for the impacts of yet another one this week.

Helene is sure to be felt across our region and that is why your Local Weather Authority is working around the clock covering Helene and the possible impacts in our region.

We would love for you to be a part of the conversation! Want to help keep our viewers weather-aware? If it is safe to do so, grab your phone, snap a picture of weather conditions in your neck of the woods, and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Your pictures could be featured in one of our forecasts or during one of our shows.

Wondering how you can get in on the action and how it works? Well, it’s easy.

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

See, simple! and once that’s done you will see the photos populate on the Pin It section of our website and maybe even on our social media platforms and newscasts.

