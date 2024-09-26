WATCH: Hoda Kotb announces she is leaving the today show

73º
Local News

Paul Davis, 10 News

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Long-time co-anchor Hoda Kotb has announced her departure from the Today Show after a seven-year run.

Kotb has been at NBC for 26 years and while she isn’t leaving the NBC family completely, she won’t be involved with the Today Show.

She says she will be leaving early next year to prioritize spending time with her family, and that it is time to turn the page.

Hoda was an alumnus of Virginia Tech and the faculty there says she was proud to be Hokie and her leaving the show is hard.

“With Hoda coming on the air......it means a lot it means a lot to Virginia Tech and uh we’ll miss her,” Charlie Phlegar, Senior Vice President for Advancement at Virginia Tech.

Hoda joined NBC in 1998 as a correspondent on the “Dateline” News Magazine.

