Four people hurt in a serious Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four people were hospitalized in a serious vehicle crash in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said it happened Thursday at 7:37 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Avenue and Perrymont Avenue.

All four individuals were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but Lynchburg Police are investigating.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Officer Farrar at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation, Lynchburg Police said.