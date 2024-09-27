Some residents along the New River urged to move to higher ground

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Some residents along the New River have been advised to move to higher ground through Saturday due to the risk of flooding.

According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management, flood-prone areas include:

Julia Simpkins Road from Clark Road to the New River trail in Allisonia

Clarks Ferry Road from Shulls Lane to Ledge Rock Road in Draper

Both Shulls Lane & Ledge Rock Road in Draper

Parrott River Road in Parrott and Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn

Authorities said drivers will not be able to pass through some of these roads, with some buildings being affected by the rising water and debris flow.

You’re urged to take precautions now to secure their properties and move to safe grounds.