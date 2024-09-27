72º
Local News

Some residents along the New River urged to move to higher ground

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Some residents along the New River have been advised to move to higher ground through Saturday due to the risk of flooding.

According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management, flood-prone areas include:

  • Julia Simpkins Road from Clark Road to the New River trail in Allisonia
  • Clarks Ferry Road from Shulls Lane to Ledge Rock Road in Draper
  • Both Shulls Lane & Ledge Rock Road in Draper
  • Parrott River Road in Parrott and Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn

Authorities said drivers will not be able to pass through some of these roads, with some buildings being affected by the rising water and debris flow.

You’re urged to take precautions now to secure their properties and move to safe grounds.

