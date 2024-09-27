Speeding and Hydroplaning: First Responders Warn Drivers

SALEM, Va. – Emergency leaders say that the National Guard has staged two helicopters in Roanoke ready to respond as Helene is in our area.

The rain has been coming down in Roanoke City this morning at some times light and others stronger.

Emergency services said safety is the most important thing right now. They said even if you must get to work this morning be careful. Also, turn around and don’t drown.

Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said consider a different route than you typically take to get around.

“Think about that plan have a plan to take alternative routes get to work a different way if you think you’re going to evacuate let’s go ahead and start packing some things now because you live in a low-lying area then let’s go ahead and start doing now. All of these tropical events and hurricanes they come with plenty of warning and so now is our chance to get prepared,” said Clingenpeel.

He said Roanoke County Fire and Rescue increased staffing and is ready to respond to the anticipated heavy rain and flooding.

It also has a regional swift water team comprising Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem. Right now, they are staying locally ready to handle any calls. Depending on the weather, the swift water team might be deployed elsewhere. There is also a team from Fairfax City in Floyd today.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police are focusing on the highways.

It is expecting downed trees and power lines. It’s also anticipating flooding and crashes.

Sergeant Richard Garletts with Virginia State Police says a common mistake he sees is speeding and hydroplaning.

“It only takes an 11th of an inch of water to cause hydroplaning and a lot of people are just driving too fast and lose control of those vehicles when they hit those water spots,” said Garletts.

He says that you also need to wear your seat belt.

Virginia State Police say they have increased staffing today until Saturday. It’s also working with the state’s department of transportation and it has swift water rescue stationed in Norton ready to respond to emergencies.