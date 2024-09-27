Wythe County issues evacuation notice for those in floodplain

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has issued an evacuation notice for those living in the floodplain of the New River.

Authorities have asked that those in the areas evacuate to higher ground immediately, as the New River is rising rapidly and is expected to continue to rise.

They have advised those in the area to follow the following steps:

Evacuate: Seek safety at a location with friends or family.

Emergency Assistance: If you need help, call 911.

Additional Resources: For further assistance, please contact 276-223-6000.

If there are any more evacuation notices, we will update you here.