Emergency supplies available at Pulaski Free Store

The Pulaski County Free Store is hosting an emergency distribution event Saturday.

PULASKI CO., VA – People in Pulaski in need of emergency supplies, including clothes, shoes, and candles, are invited to a distribution event on Saturday, September 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pulaski County Free Store.

Community members facing urgent needs are encouraged to stop by to receive essential items.

If you’re able to donate and would like to help, the store needs the following items:

Blankets

Towels

New socks

Tarps

Bottled water

Candles

Batteries

Hot hands

Individually packaged snacks

Organizers emphasize that safety is a priority, urging individuals to drive only if it’s safe to do so.

The Pulaski County Free Store is Located at 650 Giles Ave..