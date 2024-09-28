Emergency supplies available at Pulaski Free Store

PULASKI CO., VA – People in Pulaski in need of emergency supplies, including clothes, shoes, and candles, are invited to a distribution event on Saturday, September 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pulaski County Free Store.
Community members facing urgent needs are encouraged to stop by to receive essential items.
If you’re able to donate and would like to help, the store needs the following items:
- Blankets
- Towels
- New socks
- Tarps
- Bottled water
- Candles
- Batteries
- Hot hands
- Individually packaged snacks
Organizers emphasize that safety is a priority, urging individuals to drive only if it’s safe to do so.
The Pulaski County Free Store is Located at 650 Giles Ave..