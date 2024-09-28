69º
Woman arrested after shooting in Salem leaves one dead

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

A photo of Wilma Jones. (Copyright 2024 by Salem Police Department - All rights reserved.)

SALEM, Va. – A woman was arrested in Salem after shooting a man, Salem Police Department said.

SPD said they received a call around 9 p.m. on Friday regarding a domestic dispute on Hale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 44-year-old Joshua Dickinson.

Authorities said that upon investigation, they arrested 44-year-old Wilma Jones. She was charged with the following:

  • 2nd Degree Murder
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Jones is currently being held without bond.

SPD said this shooting is still under investigation. We will update you with any information as it becomes available.

This was also the first fatal shooting in Salem in 2024.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

