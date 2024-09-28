Woman arrested after shooting in Salem leaves one dead

SALEM, Va. – A woman was arrested in Salem after shooting a man, Salem Police Department said.

SPD said they received a call around 9 p.m. on Friday regarding a domestic dispute on Hale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 44-year-old Joshua Dickinson.

Authorities said that upon investigation, they arrested 44-year-old Wilma Jones. She was charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony

Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Jones is currently being held without bond.

SPD said this shooting is still under investigation. We will update you with any information as it becomes available.

This was also the first fatal shooting in Salem in 2024.