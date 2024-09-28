Wythe County opens Fort Chiswell Highschool as shelter amidst impacts of Helene

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has announced they are opening Fort Chiswell High School as a temporary shelter for locals in need.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, 8,831 Appalachian Power customers in Wythe County are without power. That is approximately 50% of those covered in the area.

The New River has also flooded many roads in the county due to the mass amounts of rainfall, and Wythe County has stated that VDOT crews are actively working to repair the roads and bridges. They emphasized that residents must use caution when traveling (if at all) in low-lying or flood-affected areas.

Wythe County has also issued these important reminders:

Road Damage Reporting : Do not call 911 for road status or to report damage. Instead, contact VDOT at 800-367-7623. To check the status of road conditions and closures, use the VDOT 511 Road Conditions Table : Do not call 911 for road status or to report damage. Instead, contact VDOT at 800-367-7623. To check the status of road conditions and closures, use the VDOT 511 Road Conditions Table here

Water Conservation : Residents are urged to limit water usage. The Wytheville Water Plant and New River Regional Water Authority are currently operating at reduced capacity.

Emergency Calls: Please use 911 only for emergencies. We are aware of reports of limited phone, internet, and cellular service across the county. Do not contact 911 to inquire about service restoration. Report electrical outages to AEP : Please use 911 only for emergencies. We are aware of reports of limited phone, internet, and cellular service across the county. Do not contact 911 to inquire about service restoration. Report electrical outages to AEP here

Stay safe, and we will update you with any further information provided by the county.