70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested after hit and run in Campbell County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Campbell County, Hit and Run

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a fatal hit and run in Campbell County late Saturday evening.

Virginia State Police said that a pedestrian was struck by an SUV while walking on Route 501 near Phelps Creek Road around 9:53 p.m. Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver was tracked down several hours later. The driver was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Reckless driving
  • Felony hit and run

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos