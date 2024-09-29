Man arrested after hit and run in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a fatal hit and run in Campbell County late Saturday evening.
Virginia State Police said that a pedestrian was struck by an SUV while walking on Route 501 near Phelps Creek Road around 9:53 p.m. Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.
Recommended Videos
Authorities said the driver was tracked down several hours later. The driver was arrested and charged with the following:
- Reckless driving
- Felony hit and run
This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.