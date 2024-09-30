Narrows Bands Together in Wake of Flood

NARROWS, Va. – Giles County was hit hard by flooding and now the community is banding together to clean up.

One business that got a lot of damage was the Iron Skillet. It received about a foot of water and lost all of its food.

The owner of the Iron Skillet didn’t want to be on camera but his sister did and says they were shocked.

“I was surprised by how much it did impact the inside and the outside,” said Brittany Stinnet.

The Iron Skillet was previously known as Anna’s Restaurant and a fixture in the community. The owners just opened the Iron Skillet this year.

Churches, residents, and local business owners were cleaning up the damage inside the Iron Skillet. This includes Audre Roberts who owns Audre’s Fabrics right across the street.

“Narrows helps its own. They needed the help they’re just getting started and you know it’s what we do.”

Christopher Atkinson was glad to help out too.

“It’s a small-knit community. When stuff like this happens, they all get together and I wannna be part of the team.”

Town Manager Terry Nicholson said the supermarket was hit hard too as well as the Campgrounds. He says some people lost their homes.

“The county is working with them as well to get them temporary housing and ultimately be able to help them find permanent housing.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin, who toured Narrows and the Iron Skillet, said efforts right now are on recovery.

“We were able to preposition substantial resources in order to react to this flood. There hadn’t been anything seen like this in a long time. Maybe forever but this kind of flooding is a hard thing to prepare for other than to make sure that when we see a storm like this to make sure that we’ve got to heed the warnings.

Youngkin said you can call 211 for recovery and VAemergency.gov is up and running.

He said he’s proud to see the community banding together.

“I have to say watching our state police rescue those folks those patients off a roof that was gonna flood was awe-inspiring to watch everybody coordinate together.