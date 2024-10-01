Amherst County man sentenced in killing of wife’s suspected lover

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst County man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for killing a man believed to be having an affair with his wife.

On Jan. 19, 2023, authorities found 49-year-old Kevin Hartless dead in a remote area of the George Washington National.

Three people were initially charged in connection with his death, including Joseph Frank Cunningham, who was sentenced on Monday.

Cunningham was sentenced to 16 years total—13 years for second-degree murder and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The other two charged in the case--Joseph’s daughter Summer and her boyfriend, David Christian, were cleared, according to court records.