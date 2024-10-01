CDC: Get Vaccinated by Halloween for Maximum Protection by November

ROANOKE, Va. – The colder months are almost here and so are your chances of getting COVID, Flu, and RSV that’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s important to get your vaccinations.

It says that 800,000 people were hospitalized for these three illnesses last year and 70,000 people died.

Principal Deputy Director Nirav Shah of the CDC said these are the bulk of the illnesses during the fall and winter. However, you can cut your chances of going to the hospital by half if you roll up your sleeves and get your shots.

He said one in four people in Virginia got their COVID-19 shots last year and flu vaccinations were higher at only 50%, but the goal is to protect everyone.

“If you take a look at all of the folks who were hospitalized last year because of COVID, 95% of them had not been vaccinated and so that’s why we’re on a mission to get those vaccination rates as high as possible,” said Shah.

While he said it doesn’t matter when you get your shots just that you get them, Shah did say that getting them by at least Halloween helps you have maximum protection by at least November.

He also said you can get them all at once or spread them out.

Meanwhile, COVID, flu, and RSV can all have similar symptoms.

The CDC said the flu is very serious because it caused about 20,000 deaths last year.

Some flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and muscle and body aches.

RSV mainly affects younger and older folks. Some early warning signs include runny nose, eating or drinking less, and coughing, which can lead to wheezing or difficulty breathing.

Shah said there is a vaccine for RSV.

“Everyone 75 and over should get the vaccine for folks between the ages of 60 and 74 if you have other health conditions that may mean that you have a harder time with RSV, maybe you have asthma for example you should definitely get it and if you’re not sure, it’s not a bad idea to talk to your health care provider,” said Shah.

While COVID-19 includes symptoms of pain, headaches, chill, nausea, and fever.