Homeowners along the New River deal with flood damage

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Clean up from Helene continues across the region, and places along the New River are among the hardest hit in our area.

People have been busy cleaning out and drying their homes after the flood.

Nancy Moseley lost everything in her home in Parrott, Virginia.

She said luckily, it’s a vacation home and the items are replaceable, but she said nothing could prepare her for her first visit to the house after the storm.

“Kinda creepy,” Moseley said. “We walked in, and the furniture had all clearly floated around the house, including the refrigerator, and they had all settled in kind of random places and very askew.”

She said she was shocked to see areas here at home hit so hard.

“Places we went as children just completely underwater, it’s unreal,” Moseley said. “You never expect to see something like that in your lifetime.”