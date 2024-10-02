Apartment fire in Blacksburg caused major damage to numerous apartments Tuesday, according to BFD

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A structure fire caused major damage to apartments and caused two residents to receive medical treatment for minor burns and smoke inhalation Monday, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

According to officials the BPD along with Blacksburg Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of Claytor Square about a structure fire.

The fire spread throughout the entire building causing major damage to numerous apartments.

All residents have been accounted for however one student was treated for minor burns and one was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Blacksburg Fire Department said they are working in conjunction with Virginia Tech to ensure housing and all other needs are met for students affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.