Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Five injured after two-vehicle crash in Lynchburg Tuesday

One juvenile is in critical condition

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Lynchburg Police , Lynchburg
Lynchburg police cars
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said five people were injured including one juvenile who was critically injured after a two-vehicle accident on Langhorne Road Tuesday.

The LPD said they responded to the accident at 8:49 p.m. and upon arrival first responders found five individuals with injuries. One was transported to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke and the other four sustained non-life threatening injuries and are receiving appropriate medical care.

Recommended Videos

LPD is is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, authorities say.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos