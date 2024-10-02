Five injured after two-vehicle crash in Lynchburg Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said five people were injured including one juvenile who was critically injured after a two-vehicle accident on Langhorne Road Tuesday.
The LPD said they responded to the accident at 8:49 p.m. and upon arrival first responders found five individuals with injuries. One was transported to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke and the other four sustained non-life threatening injuries and are receiving appropriate medical care.
LPD is is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, authorities say.