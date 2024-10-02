Giles County resident encouraged after FEMA aid secured post-Helene flooding

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County is now eligible for disaster relief funds under FEMA, and that’s a relief to people who are still cleaning up flood damage in the area from Helene.

Brittany Folcik said she’s lucky she wasn’t at home when the flood waters rose, but she lost most of her belongings in the storm.

Her boyfriend captured drone pictures showing the house she rents completely overtaken by water after the New River overflowed.

“This place is just so special,” Folcik said. “It’s such a treasure, so it’s really hard to see it at this level.”

Water lines on the home show the waters rose to about seven feet, destroying most of her items inside.

One of her sheds was picked up by flood waters and flipped completely over.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s devastating and also hard to grasp,” Folcik said. “I feel like I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster on staying positive but just finding little things that I forget about and then see it damaged and then realize that that’s just another thing that’s gone too.”

Folcik said she has somewhere to stay for the next two weeks, but she’s not sure where she’ll go after that. However, she’s thankful to everyone who has helped her so far.

“Somebody offered me a new kitchen table, you know just reclaiming some of those losses that I don’t have anywhere to put a kitchen table right now,” Folcik said. “But it’s nice to know that when I do, that there’s one waiting for me.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Folcik’s family has organized a GoFundMe on her behalf. Click here to donate.