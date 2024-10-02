65º
Three candidates compete for Roanoke’s mayoral seat in forum

Candidates discuss Roanoke’s future at forum

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke mayoral race, David bowers, Joe cobb, Stephanie moon reynolds, Roanoke election, Mayoral candidates, Roanoke forum, City issues, Homeless population, Economic growth, Housing market, Opioid crisis, Substance abuse, Youth engagement, Early voting, Election day

ROANOKE, Va. – The race for mayor in Roanoke is heating up as three candidates vie for the seat left vacant by outgoing Mayor Sherman Lea.

On Tuesday, voters had the chance to hear from the candidates directly during a forum moderated by 10 News anchor John Carlin.

Former Roanoke City Mayor David Bowers positioned himself as a choice for those dissatisfied with the city’s current direction.

“If you’re happy with what’s going on in Roanoke, you have a choice between one of those two. If you’re like me and you’re not happy with what’s going on in Roanoke, then I ask for your consideration and your vote,” Bowers said.

The candidates discussed pressing local issues, including the city’s homeless population, economic growth, and the housing market.

Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, another candidate, emphasized his commitment to addressing the opioid and substance abuse crisis.

“A year ago, our overdose death rate was five times as high as our gun violence. So I’m committed to doing that work,” Cobb noted.

The forum also gave voters a chance to hear from candidates about youth engagement. In response to a viewer-submitted question, candidates shared their ideas on keeping Roanoke’s youth away from drugs and violence.

“We must provide emotional support by actively listening, validating their feelings and maintaining regular contact to reduce isolation,” Stephanie Moon Reynolds said.

With Election Day just over a month away and early voting already underway, all three campaigns are entering a critical stretch.

Here is the forum in full in case you missed it.

About the Author

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

