Danville shooting leaves 33-year-old man dead

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man.

According to investigators, the incident occurred in the 200 block of Fagan Street on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at about 10 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Officers were called to the scene for a well-being check and arrived to find 33-year-old Azra Jermann Keene, of Danville, lying in a driveway, having been shot in his upper body.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any other information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, calling the non-emergency number for dispatch at 434-799-5111, option 5 and requesting to be connected to a Patrol supervisor, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.