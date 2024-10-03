Hurricane Helene Leaves Mail Carrier Injured on Route

ROANOKE CO, VA – One Roanoke County mail carrier’s life is forever changed following Hurricane Helene.

Craig “Tony” Musil was on his route Friday when a tree fell on his mail truck.

Recommended Videos

The tree pinned him inside the truck and resulted in a broken neck and severe spinal cord injury.

He underwent emergency surgery in hopes of regaining function in his arms and legs.

Since the surgery, Musil has regained limited strength in his arms and upper torso, but he continues to lack feeling in his lower body.

While his employer will cover his hospitalization costs and provide some pay, it will not match his usual income.

For years, he has balanced multiple jobs, often working 12 to 15 hours a day to support his family, particularly during his son’s terminal illness, which ended with his passing in May 2023.

Adding to the family’s difficulties, Musil’s wife, who is currently 20 weeks pregnant, will not be able to return to work as she takes on the role of full-time caregiver for Tony and their 5-year-old daughter.

There’s a GoFundMe to support the family during this difficult time. If you would like to donate, you can find that link here.

This is a developing story. Check back on air and online for updates.