PedalSafe ROA road art project delayed.

Artist's rendering of street painting project along the Ferdinand Ave corridor between Elm Ave and Riverside Blvd SW.

ROANOKE, Va. – Due to rain, PedalSafe ROA will implement a $15,000 Flagship Grant through the 2024 AARP Community Challenge program on October 26th instead of the original date of October 5.

Volunteers are still welcome for this project that will create traffic calming and art along the Ferdinand Ave corridor between Elm Ave and Riverside Blvd SW.

Thanks to the support of AARP and Toyota Motor North America, volunteers will get to paint artistic designs created by Roanoke artist Maggie Perrin-Key on the street in areas designated by the city as part of a design that seeks to reduce speeding, improve sidewalk and crossing visibility, and increase cyclist and pedestrian safety.

No painting experience is necessary and all painting supplies will be provided. People of all ages are encouraged to participate. PedalSafe anticipates needing at least 50 people over the course of the day to complete the project.

People can sign up to volunteer at http://bit.ly/ferdinandvolunteer

About the Ferdinand Ave Corridor project

PedalSafe ROA is excited to share designs for the Ferdinand Ave corridor with traffic-calming details created by Lumsden Associates in consultation with the City of Roanoke. During the next few weeks, the corridor will receive new striping, new bollards, and preparatory work on the designs that volunteers will complete. A steering committee has been meeting for months to discuss details with surrounding neighborhood associations, volunteers, and city staff. Examples of designs are available below and attached.

“We’re excited to deliver this AARP grant for the Roanoke community and look forward to creating a vibrant and improved corridor for biking and walking,” said PedalSafe Chairperson Ken McLeod. “We hope that people of all ages volunteer and come out for a great day of art and community.”

PedalSafe ROA was chosen as one of 334 grantees from over 3,350 applications nationwide. All project work will be completed by the end of 2024., according to a news release from the organization.