‘Star City Cares’: Roanoke area businesses collecting donations for communities affected by Helene

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley businesses are coming together to help communities devastated by the aftermath of Helene.

The initiative is called ‘Star City Cares’. Donations started coming in on Monday and the supply drive goes until October 11.

Several businesses were already collecting donations on their own and eventually word spread around. Now the efforts have turned into a giant all-around donation drive.

Nathan Webster, owner of Scratch Biscuit Company, said the effort highlights the generosity of the area.

“It shows you the true spirit of this community. One of the reasons why I love this community. I’m happy to have businesses here because these people look out for other people,” Webster said. “You have to serve within your community so your community can serve others.”

The warehouse in the back of Scratch Biscuit Co. was almost completely full by Thursday afternoon.

“We really expected about a third of what we have. It’s awesome to have this stuff, we love to see it,” Webster said.

With the overload of donations, the businesses a part of ‘Star City Cares’ have moved to a Noon - 6 pm drop-off schedule.

Below you can see all the drop-off locations. Neighbors are highly encouraged to drop items off in their neighborhoods to help ease the overload at other locations.