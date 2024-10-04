One arrest, one at large after robbery in Cave Spring

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There was a robbery in Cave Spring on Wednesday night that resulted in one arrest, said Roanoke County Police.

Roanoke County Police said they responded to a robbery at the Stop In on Electric Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a robbery. They were told two people with partial face coverings threatened the clerk with a firearm and demanded money. The suspects left the store with around $1,000.

RCPD said they managed to track the suspects to Windy Hill Key Apartments, and had enough probable cause to execute a search warrant at the suspected apartment complex on Thursday. The suspects were not in the apartment, however, the police found evidence of the robbery.

Authorities said later that evening, they received reports from a neighbor stating that the two suspects were back at the apartment. Upon the police officers’ arrival, the two suspects fled the scene. One was apprehended and identified as 18-year-old Tatiyanna Briggs. She was arrested for the following:

Robbery

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Wearing a Mask in a Public Place

Obstruction

Police said two firearms were also recovered, and the other suspect is still at large, and there is currently no description. Authorities did state that there is currently no danger to the public.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.