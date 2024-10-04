Two arrested after drug bust in Henry County

(Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Cody Moore and Maurice Underdown.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested after a methamphetamine drug bust in Henry County on Thursday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the Narcotics Interdiction Unit and SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Sanville School Road in Bassett. The following items were seized as a result of the warrant:

Recommended Videos

suspected methamphetamine

an unknown tan powder

a rifle

digital scales

All the suspected narcotics are being sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke for analysis.

Authorities said two men were arrested as a result of this operation. 31-year-old Cody Moore, as well as 39-year-old Maurice Underdown, were arrested on multiple felony charges.

Moore was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II drug

Distribution of a controlled substance while on or near school property

Underdown was arrested on the following charges: