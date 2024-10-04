Skip to main content
Two arrested after drug bust in Henry County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Cody Moore and Maurice Underdown. (Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested after a methamphetamine drug bust in Henry County on Thursday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the Narcotics Interdiction Unit and SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Sanville School Road in Bassett. The following items were seized as a result of the warrant:

  • suspected methamphetamine
  • an unknown tan powder
  • a rifle
  • digital scales

All the suspected narcotics are being sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke for analysis.

Authorities said two men were arrested as a result of this operation. 31-year-old Cody Moore, as well as 39-year-old Maurice Underdown, were arrested on multiple felony charges.

Moore was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II drug
  • Distribution of a controlled substance while on or near school property

Underdown was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm by non-violent felon
  • Possession of Ammunition by a felon
  • Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II drug
  • Distribution of a controlled substance while on or near school property

