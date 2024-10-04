Two arrested after drug bust in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested after a methamphetamine drug bust in Henry County on Thursday.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the Narcotics Interdiction Unit and SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Sanville School Road in Bassett. The following items were seized as a result of the warrant:
Recommended Videos
- suspected methamphetamine
- an unknown tan powder
- a rifle
- digital scales
All the suspected narcotics are being sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Roanoke for analysis.
Authorities said two men were arrested as a result of this operation. 31-year-old Cody Moore, as well as 39-year-old Maurice Underdown, were arrested on multiple felony charges.
Moore was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II drug
- Distribution of a controlled substance while on or near school property
Underdown was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by non-violent felon
- Possession of Ammunition by a felon
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II drug
- Distribution of a controlled substance while on or near school property