Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival Returns

ROANOKE, VA – If you’re feeling crafty this weekend, Roanoke has just the place for you!

The 37th Annual Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival has transformed the Berglund Center into a bustling hub of artistic expression and community spirit.

Featuring hundreds of artists and craftsmen from over 20 states, this festival is not just a feast for the eyes—it’s a chance to give back while you shop.

The event will run until Sunday with free admission for attendees who bring a food donation to benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Last year, the festival collected over 15,000 pounds of food, marking it as the second-largest food drive of the year for the organization.

This year’s festival has experienced a 10% increase in show size, offering a diverse range of handmade items, including pottery, fine art, jewelry, and specialty foods. Visitors can expect unique, original creations unavailable in retail stores, with many artists welcoming custom requests.

With thousands of options available, attendees can find gifts and home accessories for every taste and budget

Vendor Stacey Wright stopped by the studio to tell us about her business ‘Little Miss Fancy Paints’ and what you can expect to see at the festival.