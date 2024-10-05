Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets help with Helene recovery efforts

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets mobilized in a major way today to help recovery efforts in Giles County.

Instead of taking part in the traditional Caldwell March, they fanned out to more than ten different locations, helping to distribute supplies and perform other tasks.

Sergeant 1st class Joshua Malazo was just one of the cadets on hand at the Narrows Fire Department, helping to move supplies like water and clothes to new locations.

“The clothing’s going to be housed on the Methodist church on Memorial Boulevard, so we’re getting clothes up there and any cleaning supplies, food and any of that stuff out to Main Street,” said Lambert.

Captain Michael Lambert with the Narrows Fire Department says they’re grateful for the help.

“It would have probably taken us a week to get everything moved up and loaded to where we wanted to move to. so they’ve made quick work of everything that we’ve done,” he said.

The cadets are elsewhere in the county too.

“There’s some of us who are cleaning debris off roadways, helping out some people’s houses who might have been damaged and we’re over here moving supplies,” said Malazo.

Lambert says the past week has been a difficult one in the county but he says many will be touched by this gesture from the Corps of Cadets.

“Just the ones that we’ve been dealing with here at the fire department, they’re speechless that people care about them as much as they do, to donate and help out and do whatever they can. Giles County as a whole has come together more than I would have imagined to help the ones that’s come together so it’s been a very humbling experience.”