FEMA application assistance program now open

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new resource in Wythe County to help people who’ve been hit hard by Helene.

County officials have set up a FEMA application assistance program at the county’s emergency services building. the application process can take some time so this is an option for you if you have questions, or don’t have internet at home.

“We are simply facilitating the application process and helping out with the computer, and offering some moral support too. We are just here to kind of walk you through those most basic steps to make sure that you get that submitted so you can get that assistance you need.” Allyson Williams, Wythe County Public Information Officer.

They say they plan to keep this option for folks for as long as it is needed.

There has also been a large amount of misinformation regarding FEMA in the wake of Helene, and they have released a statement dispelling the false rumors. You can find that here.