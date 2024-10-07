Helene Impacts Fall Tourism in Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed

As autumn settles in and the vibrant foliage begins to transform Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region typically sees an influx of visitors. However, the recent impact of Hurricane Helene has temporarily disrupted travel plans and local businesses.

The fall season here in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is a sight to see but it’s also a huge economic driver to our area.

With Helene’s aftermath causing roads to close just like the Blue Ridge Parkway, it’s causing people to find alternate routes to their favorite fall destinations.

Caleb Wingate, an employee at the Sharp Top Store near the trail entrance, has noticed the slow foot traffic. “We get phone calls probably every 5 minutes for people asking for updates, whether or not we are open or closed. We are open, but the parkway is closed so that’s slowed down business a lot,” he explained.

The Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed since the end of September due to the damage caused by the hurricane. This closure has led to fewer visitors making their way to local shops and businesses, which are feeling the impact. “October is supposed to be our busiest time, and we aren’t doing so great, business-wise,” Caleb added.

According to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, last October was the parkway’s busiest month, attracting over 2 million visitors. Despite the current challenges, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge remains hopeful for a strong season ahead.

Kathryn Lucas, Director of Public Relations for the organization, noted, “Been getting a lot of calls about people pivoting their original plans coming up here so we are anticipating to have another great fall travel season despite everything that’s happened.”

The National Park Service is currently finalizing damage assessments. A park service spokesperson stated that the entire length of the parkway is closed as crews continue to assess the damage. Park Service employees from 32 states and Washington, D.C., are assisting with the recovery efforts.

Mike Litterst from the National Park Service Eastern Management Team emphasized the significance of the Blue Ridge Parkway for both Virginia and North Carolina. “We are keenly aware of how important the Blue Ridge Parkway is to both Virginia and North Carolina with the season that’s coming up. We are finishing up our damage assessments and will hopefully be able to announce the phase reopening date for that reopening here in the next few days,” he said.

As the region navigates these challenges, local businesses and tourism officials remain hopeful for a swift return to normalcy, allowing visitors to once again enjoy the stunning fall scenery that Virginia’s Blue Ridge is renowned for, hopefully just in time for peak season towards the end of October.