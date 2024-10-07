How to take care of your pumpkins this fall

The fall season is here and is in full swing and with that pumpkins will become the decoration of choice for most.

Experts at Virginia Tech want you to know how to properly take care of your pumpkin and how to make sure you choose the best one.

"“The best pumpkin to purchase is one that has a firm, dark attached stem,” says Ashley Edwards, an agent at Virginia Cooperative Extension agriculture extension. “The fruit will be a deep, solid color appropriate for its variety.

Sarah Sharpe another agent at Virginia Cooperative says to extend the shelf life of a pumpkin it is important to disinfect it at least once a week.

Pumpkins often rot quickly but that can be avoided by one simple step says Edwards.

After carving, submerge the pumpkin in a 10% bleach solution or spray it onto the cut surfaces and inside the pumpkin,” says Edwards. “The bleach kills bacteria that lead to mold and decay, helping your carved pumpkin last longer.”

Once your pumpkin’s shelf life has expired there are plenty of uses for the scraps, Sharpe and Edwards emphasize the importance of pumpkin seeds as something that can be eaten or saved for next year’s garden.

Local farms and animal resources are also great places to donate your leftover pumpkin scraps.

For those looking to make pumpkin treats instead of using them for decorations Edwards says to choose a smaller sugar pumpkin or pie pumpkin.