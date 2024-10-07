Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo coming to Roanoke for live show

Roanoke – A chance to communicate with those who have passed on. For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits, has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters who have struggled with grief over the loss of a loved one.

Now, Caputo is coming to Roanoke where the medium and beloved personality will appear live at Berglund Center on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Berglundcenter.live. Ticket prices start at $52.75 (plus applicable service charges). It’s important to note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

10 News got a chance to interview Caputo about her show in Roanoke.

“I’ve been doing live shows for over 12 years. Every time I hit that stage, not only am I nervous, but you know it never gets old because knowing what I just allowed their departed loved one to do, to give that person their life back in a sense, it’s incredible,” Caputo said. She told 10 News for her, the show is about offering healing for those who have lost someone.

She knows not everyone is a believer in what she does, and she says she is okay with that.

We asked Caputo what fans could expect and what should they do if they are hoping to connect with a loved one.

“If they are hoping to connect with a loved one, should they bring something? What should they do? What would you recommend,” I asked.

“I tell people to come with an open mind. I’ve watched it time and time again. You can bring things. Your loved ones may talk about those things that you have brought or that you were searching for something and you may have ended up forgetting it. Those are the little things, the little levity that the spirit adds to the evening. It’s an emotional rollercoaster. We are feeling all of the pain, the sorrow, the loss and the grief, but then in the next breathe spirit is having me say and do things that bring a smile to peoples faces and laughter throughout the theatre. I think that is like the biggest gift that spirit gives us because it kind of gives people that permission to embrace life with as much happiness as they can,” Caputo said. “Coming with an open mind and heart is the best thing to do.”

Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the television personality and best-selling author is said to deliver healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” Caputo said. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Theresa’s new television series, Raising Spirit debuts in December on Lifetime Television.

In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit”, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,

Caputo told 10 News she often does one-on-one readings during her podcasts.