LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run that injured cyclist

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run that took place on 12th Street in Lynchburg Monday afternoon.

LPD said that shortly after 12:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of 12th St. and Taylor St.

The Lynchburg Fire Dept. transported the cyclist to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, according to LPD.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a black Acura SUV with Georgia plates. LPD says they are investigating the incident and is urging anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Farrar at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy apply.