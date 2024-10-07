Roanoke County welcomes Polish sister city members

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County has some special visitors this week.

Members of the county’s sister city Opole, Poland are here see what the Roanoke Valley has to offer.

They met in Explore Park on Monday where Roanoke county leaders dedicated a bench to celebrate 30 years of partnership between the two areas.

The Polish visitors hope to gain new perspectives and ideas on their trip to the U.S.

“Sharing cultural experiences, sharing economic goals, sharing views on how to live and how to make a community stronger and better,” Chair of the Opole Poland Sister City Committee Kristina Bulas Slowikowski said.

The group last visited in 2010.

On Tuesday, they’ll be recognized at the Board of Supervisors meeting.