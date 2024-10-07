Roanoke Grand Jury hands down bills of indictment in three high profile cases

Mark Gray on the left and Eric Swain on the Right. No mug for Nashawn Smith who was a juvenile when he was charged.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Grand Jury for the City of Roanoke met Monday and found probable cause to return bills of indictment in three cases with interest to the community at large, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

The Grand Jury handed down bills of indictment to 23-year-old Eric Dwayne Swain Jr, 20-year-old Nashawn Devion Smith and 23-year-old Mark Lamont Gray Jr.

Gray has been indicted for one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. As previously reported these charges stem from the incident that occurred on Oct. 3 where Montez Hairston was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Melrose Ave.

Smith has been indicted for one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. As previously reported these charges stem from the incident on Sep. 4 2021 where Hakeem Logan was shot and killed in the 300 block of Harrison Ave.

Eric Dwayne Swain Jr. has been indicted for six felony charges including first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As previously reported these charges stem from a series of incidents that occurred the night of Jan. 23, 2022, where Tyiray Anderson was shot and killed in the 500 block of 8th Street, and Sandra Brothers was robbed and shot in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road.