Man arrested in connection with Roanoke homicide, Henry County convenience store robbery and N.C. robbery

ROANOKE, Va. – A 21-year-old man faces charges in Roanoke, Henry County and Greensboro, North Carolina, in connection with a series of crimes authorities say he committed in less than seven hours, starting Sunday night in Roanoke.

Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., of Roanoke, is connected to four crime scenes across the three localities.

First, at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Swain shot and killed a man inside a business in the 500 block of 8th Street NW, according to Roanoke police.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 33-year-old Tyiray Anderson, of Roanoke.

While authorities were at the scene investigating, the shooting, from a vehicle, Swain shot at officers before driving away.

Then, at about 9 p.m., police learned of another shooting, about 3 miles away in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road NW, that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

After that, at about 10 p.m., in Henry County, Swain placed an order at Dodge’s Store on U.S. 220 and as the clerk prepared the order, Swain pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Swain then took the food and left.

Lastly, about four hours later, at 1:56 a.m., authorities arrested Swain after they said he robbed someone, stole that person’s vehicle and left the scene in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Later that morning, at 2:33 a.m., he was booked at the Greensboro Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Virginia for his alleged crimes.

Roanoke police have a warrant out for second-degree murder against Swain.

In Henry County, Swain is charged with:

Robbery

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

In North Carolina, Swain is charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault by pointing a gun

Two concealed carry charges

Below is a map marking the four crimes authorities are connecting Swain to: