Wythe County offering FEMA disaster aid support

The Wythe County Department of Emergency Services will begin providing FEMA disaster assistance support on Monday.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Department of Emergency Services will begin providing FEMA disaster assistance support on Monday.

They’re offering in-person assistance to anyone who’s experienced damages or losses because of Helene.

Recommended Videos

The office is located at 440 West Franklin Street in Wytheville and it’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can go to the office to get help with the FEMA disaster recovery application process.

You can also apply online or through the FEMA app. Those needing assistance can also contact the office by phone at 276-223-4144 during business hours.

Additionally, the county transfer station will be open every Saturday this month for people in Bland and Wythe counties to throw away debris, ruined furniture, fallen tree branches and other storm-related waste.

Hazardous materials and commercial waste won’t be accepted.