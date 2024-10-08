65-year-old dead after Lynchburg homicide Tuesday, a person of interest is in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 65-year-old is dead after an apparent stabbing in Lynchburg Tuesday morning, the LPD is currently investigating.

The LPD said that at 6:50 a.m. today officers received a report of a male lying behind a private fence on a sidewalk leading into a home in the 1600 block of Taylor Street. Upon arrival, officers conducted a welfare check of 65-year-old Clifford Carter and discovered he died from his injuries that were consistent with a stab wound.

Recommended Videos

The LPD launched an investigation into the homicide to determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Carter’s death.

Police say that Tuesday at 4:44 a.m. officers responded to a disorder call for service in the 1100 block of 16th St. A person had reported that a man was causing property damage to their home.

According to officials in that incident, the male was reportedly on foot and left the scene before officers arrived.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

At 5:22 a.m. officers located the man in the 1300 block of Filmore St. where he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. The LPD is actively investigating whether the individual, who police say is now a person of interest, is related to Carter’s death.

LPD said, while the investigation is still ongoing they are not seeking any other suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device, or text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.