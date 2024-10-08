Early Voting Continues Uninterrupted in Southwest Virginia Despite Helene

GILES, Va. – Early voting is still taking place despite areas in Southwest Virginia hit hard by Helene.

Giles County said they are ready for the Presidential Election in November.

It said it didn’t have to close any during Helene. About 30 to 40 people came out and voted early on Friday when the storm came through.

General Registrar Tyler Perkins with Giles County said they received messages from emergency management services that helped them determine how to prepare for Helene.

Although Perkins said they are allowed by state law to close their offices if necessary, Giles County didn’t have to miss any days for early voting.

Overall, Perkins said more than 850 people voted in person and more than 150 people voted absentee.

“We reached just about half as many as we sent out. We sent out around 400 in initial mailing at the end of September. We’re expecting about 200 by the time we are all said and done through this week. So about halfway there,” said Perkins.

Perkins said that in 2020, about four thousand people voted.

Meanwhile, Helene did not impact Wythe County either.

General Registrar Lennon Counts said about 1,200 people voted in person. They mailed off about 800 ballots for absentee voting receiving more than 360 ballots.

Counts said to bring a form of ID with you and plan ahead if you plan on voting.

“Don’t wait to the last minute particularly if you are needing an absentee ballot mailed to you. Go ahead and request that. That way you’re not waiting until election day to call and ask for an absentee ballot. That’s something that we run into a lot,” said Counts.

He expects more people to come in person and cast their ballots in the last weeks of early voting. The last day to vote early is November 2.

Here’s what early voting looks like across our five zones.

In Craig County, more than 280 people voted in person and more than 50 mail-in ballots were returned.

Pittsylvania County has more than 2,400 in-person votes and 770 mail-in ballots. Bedford County had more than 4,900 in-person votes and 1,400 mail-in ballots.

Roanoke City has more than 4,300 in-person votes and 1,900 mail-in ballots. Roanoke County has more than 6,300 in-person votes and 2,000 mail-in ballots have been returned so far.