Experts weigh in after fake AI generated Hurricane Helene images go viral, leading to misinformation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Many social media users have been spreading images that depict the aftermath of Helene, but unbeknownst to many some of those images have been generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Virginia Tech experts weighed in on the challenges of AI-generated images and how to spot fake images.

“The Hurricane Helene photos demonstrate the current challenges with disinformation and social media. AI technology is providing greater ability to create realistic images that are deceptive,” Cayce Myers said. “The hurricane images have certainly had an impact on the public, and their spread and believability demonstrate how we now live in a new technological and communication reality in the age of artificial intelligence.

Julia Feerrar gave some tips on how to spot fake images such as vetting social media posts, using reverse image search tools and looking out for images that have details that feel “off”.