God’s Pit Crew to head to Asheville to rebuild homes, distribute supplies

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville based aid group God’s Pit Crew has helped with natural disaster recovery around the country for the last twenty-five years, but now they’re helping their next-door neighbors recover from Helene.

Around 70 volunteers and multiple trucks full of supplies will leave for Asheville, North Carolina this Sunday to help survivors for at least the next two weeks, according to a recent announcement on their website.

“I’ll be honest with you it’s hard to get to the places that are bad, that are completely gone,” said Jarrett Johnson, director of creative services for God’s Pit Crew. “You’re out on the highway, and you’re like ‘this is not that bad’ and you take one left and all of the sudden there’s no road, there’s no houses.”

Volunteers from the Pit Crew will spend the next few weeks helping to rebuild and repair flooded homes, clear roadways and distribute aid to residents.

Johnson said they expect to continue their relief work in western North Carolina well into the new year.

More information about how to get involved or donate can be found here.