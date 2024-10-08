Grayson County Public Schools Prepare for Return Amid Ongoing Recovery from Hurricane Helene

GRAYSON CO., Va. – The aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues to affect communities in southwest Virginia. In Grayson County, schools have been closed since the storm, but preparations are underway for a smooth return on Monday, October 14th.

Road closures and student safety are the main concerns in Grayson County in the wake of Helene.

Sheriff Richard Vaughan stated, “We are almost over the hump; everybody’s got their power back on, thankfully, so now we are just making sure our roadways are safe.”

Route 21 is closed and undergoing repairs by VDOT after a portion of the road collapsed during the storm. Today, Grayson County public schools had their bus drivers assess the routes ahead of students’ return next week.

Jeff Campbell, a Grayson County public school bus driver, noted, “You can see the rock; they filled it in, but it was 3 and 4 feet deep where it just washed off, so you had to stay over to the side. It was definitely a road of concern.”

Campbell said that his commute will take significantly longer, “Because of 21 being washed out, we have to backtrack and go out Carsonville Road over by Riverside, which will add 45 to 50 minutes to our bus ride every morning and every evening,” Campbell said.

With Route 21 inaccessible, drivers are being rerouted to Carsonville Road. However, even with VDOT signs indicating no truck traffic, trucks are still using the road.

Kelly Willmore, Grayson County public school’s superintendent, emphasized the dangers this poses. “If you’ve got a bus coming through there, along with an 18-wheeler, it’s a pretty dangerous situation for our bus drivers, so we are trying to get ahead of this, trying to work with VDOT.”

Sheriff Vaughan is urging truck drivers to stay on the interstate and avoid those roads. “We are going to be down there ticketing those trucks if they come through there. They’ve had plenty of time to be warned, and we just want to keep our kids safe on school buses while they are traveling to and from school,” Vaughan said.

Schools are set to reopen on Monday the 14th with new routes and safety measures in place.