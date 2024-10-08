Henry County deputies aid in North Carolina rescue efforts

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office recently returned from assisting in search and rescue in Western North Carolina.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office recently returned from assisting in search and rescue in Western North Carolina.

“We are ready to help our neighbors in their time of need, working alongside other emergency responders to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted,” the office wrote in a Facebook post before the deputies.

Recommended Videos

The office also collected donations from the community to transport to the affected regions. They were able to deliver two trailers full of essential supplies.

“We would like to give thanks to ValleyStar Credit Union, Trinity Christian School, Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad, Travis Pruitt, Henry County Memorial Day Ruck 22 and the countless churches and people from this community who brought donations for the citizens of Buncombe County, NC,” the office wrote.

“Our team worked with Sheriff Quentin Miller and the deputies of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to provide support and security to their devastated community.”

A team from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deployed to Western Carolina on Sunday.