Some Virginia households can now apply for financial assistance with their energy bills

With the winter season right around the corner, Virginia residents can now apply for financial assistance with their energy bill through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

If you qualify, you could receive a one-time cash grant for home heating bills or emergency heating repairs. The enrollment period starts Tuesday and wraps up on Friday, Nov. 8.

What’s the income eligibility?

Your gross monthly income must not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level, so an individual with an annual income of up to $22,590 is eligible to apply and a family of four with an annual income of up to $46,800 can also apply.

In addition to the one-time cash grants, crisis grants are available to assist income-eligible households without heat or in danger of being without heat.

There are also other assistance programs you can apply for, including flexible payment options and budget plans.

Customers can find out what programs they may qualify for by using our eligibility calculator at www.columbiagasva.com/eligibility-calculator or by calling 1-800-543-8911 to speak with a Columbia Gas representative.

Click here to learn more.