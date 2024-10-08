Suspect charged after writing bomb threat to Brookville Middle School

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged after they wrote a bomb threat to Brookeville Middle School.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday the CCSO was notified of a written bomb threat and to ensure the safety of students and staff the school was evacuated. Deputies performed an initial sweep to ensure complete vacancy.

Officials say as a precaution Brookville High School and Tomahawk Elementary Schools were placed in secure status. With the help of the State Police K9 unit, a thorough search of Brookville Middle School was completed.

The Sheriff’s office said at 11:30 a.m. and after the search the school was deemed safe, and Campbell County Schools were notified that staff and students could return to the building.

The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division actively worked a lead associated with the threat. During the investigation a suspect was identified and charges are now pending against the suspect.