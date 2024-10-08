WATCH: 8th graders take part in CTE Discovery Career Quest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Uptown Martinsville turned into a place of discovery for middle schoolers Tuesday.

More than 100 8th graders from Martinsville City Public Schools took part in the first career and technical education discovery career quest.

Students explored about 20 employers ranging from the Fire Department to beauty shops and answered questions about what they learned to win prizes.

The CTE Coordinator says its never too early for students to start thinking about their future.

“We’re trying to let our students know that you can make a lucrative living in Martinsville and I do understand and I do believe that if we do not show them, they’re not going to know that it exists,” Shauna Hines, CTE Coordinator for Martinsville City Public Schools, said.

Hines hopes that more employers will take part in the event in the future.