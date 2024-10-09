Senator Warner visits flood-hit Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – In times of tragedy, having support from your community can make all of the difference, and in Giles County, since the historic floods caused by Helene, that is exactly what is happening.

The New River flooded at levels Giles County hadn’t seen since 1940, leaving many with next to nothing.

“Most of them lost literally everything that they own,” said Chris McKlarney, Giles County administrator.

Nearly 50 families were displaced, some with no home to rebuild.

“Many of the units that were here, mobile homes, and other places, and even houses,” said McKlarney. “Literally, just gone. There’s nothing left.”

Since the floods, leaders have been working to provide as much help as they can for their people.

“To my knowledge, I don’t think there is a need that hasn’t been met," McKlarney said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Senator Mark Warner was also in town Wednesday to talk to leaders and residents impacted about what they need.

After seeing the damage and meeting folks who lost everything, he said they have some work to do in Washington D.C. to get more help for our region.

“That resilience can only go so far,” said Senator Warner. “When you don’t have guidance on whether you should start rebuilding your home and people get tired, we’re 12 days after the storm, 13 days after the storm, we got to get people answers.”

McKlarney said over 40 families lost their homes, but immediately after everything, they started to work to find places for people to stay at no cost to the families.

“30 of those have been rehomed. They’re placed in permanent housing now,” said McKlarney. “The Board of Supervisors approved a housing relief fund. We’re paying up to $2,000 per family that lost their homes, and that money goes to their first month’s rent and also the security deposit.”

He also said since the storm, people from all over have been there to support them.

He said the amount of support from inside and outside the community has been overwhelming.

