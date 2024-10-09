Skip to main content
Local News

Two suspects detained after shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have detained two male suspects after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning.

The department said that police received a report of shots fired into a residence on Mckinley Street at 8:07 a.m.

Officers promptly arrived on the scene and detained two male suspects for questioning. LPD says that preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stems from a neighborhood dispute.

Charges are currently pending and the LPD said nobody was injured and there is no threat to the community.

