Two suspects detained after shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have detained two male suspects after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning.
The department said that police received a report of shots fired into a residence on Mckinley Street at 8:07 a.m.
Officers promptly arrived on the scene and detained two male suspects for questioning. LPD says that preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stems from a neighborhood dispute.
Charges are currently pending and the LPD said nobody was injured and there is no threat to the community.