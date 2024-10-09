Two suspects detained after shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have detained two male suspects after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Wednesday morning.

The department said that police received a report of shots fired into a residence on Mckinley Street at 8:07 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Officers promptly arrived on the scene and detained two male suspects for questioning. LPD says that preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stems from a neighborhood dispute.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Charges are currently pending and the LPD said nobody was injured and there is no threat to the community.